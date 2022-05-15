Episode 410: Bill O’Reilly on Killing the Killers

Trail-blazing TV journalist Bill O’Reilly, the best-selling author of the Killing history series, joins Newt to talk about his latest book: “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists”. They discuss America’s intense global war and manhunt against the terrorist extremists that not only carried out the attacks on 9/11 but also executed hundreds of others, both on American soil and globally. They also discuss America’s efforts to defeat Al Qaeda and ISIS worldwide.

