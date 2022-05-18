Episode 411: Dr. Ben Carson on Created Equal

In his new book, “Created Equal: The Painful Past, Confusing Present, and Hopeful Future of Race in America,” Dr. Ben Carson talks about the current state of race relations in America. Instead of using race as an excuse to remake America into something completely antithetical to the Constitution, Dr. Carson suggests ways to bring great success to our nation and all multi-ethnic societies by magnifying America’s incredible strengths instead of its historical weaknesses.

