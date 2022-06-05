Episode 418: Kellyanne Conway on “Here’s the Deal”

As a highly respected pollster for corporate and Republican clients and a frequent television talk show guest, Kellyanne Conway had already established herself as a leader on the national political scene when Donald Trump asked her to run his presidential campaign. She agreed, delivering him to the White House, becoming the first woman in American history to manage a winning presidential campaign. Who she is, how she did it, and who tried to stop her is a fascinating story of personal triumph and political intrigue that has never been told, until now. Newt’s guest is Kellyanne Conway, her #1 New York Times best-seller, “Here’s the Deal, A Memoir” is out now.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.