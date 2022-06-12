Episode 421: The Rise of Mammals

How did mammals survive the massive asteroid strike 66 million years ago that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs? Newt is joined by “one of the stars of modern paleontology” according to National Geographic and he is also the Paleontology Advisor on the new film “Jurassic World: Dominion” in theaters now. Newt’s guest is Dr. Steve Brusatte, his new book, “The Rise and Reign of the Mammals” vividly imagines lost worlds, and introduces us to a sweeping and revelatory new history of mammals.

