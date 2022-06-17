Episode 422: The End of the World is Just the Beginning

2019 was the last great year for the world economy. For generations, everything has been getting faster, better, and cheaper. America made that happen, but now America has lost interest in keeping it going. Globe-spanning supply chains are only possible with the protection of the U.S. Navy. The American dollar underpins internationalized energy and financial markets. American security policy forced warring nations to lay down their arms. Billions of people have been fed and educated as the American-led trade system spread across the globe. All of this was artificial. All this was temporary. All this is ending. Newt’s guest is author and geopolitical strategist, Peter Zeihan. His new book “The End of the World is Just the Beginning” is out now.

