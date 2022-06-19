Episode 424: Battle for the American Mind

After 16,000 hours of K-12 indoctrination, our kids come out of government schools hating America. They roll their eyes at religion and disdain our history. We spend more money on education than ever, but kids can barely read and write, let alone reason with discernment. Western culture is on the ropes. Kids are bored and aimless, flailing for purpose in a system that says racial and gender identity is everything. Newt is joined by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin. In their new book, “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation”, they layout a field guide for remaking schools in the United States.

