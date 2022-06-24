Episode 425: Justice Clarence Thomas in His Own Words

Few know Justice Clarence Thomas beyond his contentious U.S. Supreme Court confirmation battle in 1991. But Thomas’ life is a classic American tale. He was born poor in the segregated South, only to become one of the most influential justices in the highest court of the land. As the Supreme Court is poised for imminent, landmark rulings, a new book provides an exclusive interview with Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s most senior justice. The book is based on hours of interviews that were not included in the award-winning film, “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.” Newt’s guest is Michael Pack. He is a documentary filmmaker, president of Manifold Productions, and he has produced over 15 documentaries for public television.

