Episode 426: Tim Kennedy on “Scars and Stripes”

Tim Kennedy has a problem. He only feels alive when he’s about to die. In his new best-selling memoir, “Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself” he talks about his life so far. He’s a decorated Green Beret sniper, a UFC headliner and a self-described ‘bad ass’. At its core, his memoir talks about the challenges and failures he’s lived through and how those experiences shaped him into the man he is today – a devoted husband, father and successful business owner.

