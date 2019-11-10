Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 43: Gary Sinise, Grateful American
0:00
-34:56

Episode 43: Gary Sinise, Grateful American

Newt Gingrich
Nov 10, 2019

Actor Gary Sinise joins Newt for Veterans Day to talk about his journey from self to service. The Gary Sinise Foundation supports veterans, first responders and their families.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture