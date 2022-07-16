Episode 437: Suppression, Deception, Snobbery and Bias

After facing the White House press corps as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003, Ari Fleischer has experienced first-hand just how biased and inaccurate the press can be in their reporting. And they have only become more partisan in recent years. Newt’s guest is Ari Fleischer. His new book, “Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias: Why the Press Gets Such Much Wrong – And Just Doesn’t Care” is out now.

