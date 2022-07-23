Episode 439: Senator Braun on Balancing the Federal Budget

As a businessman before being elected to the United States Senate from Indiana, Senator Mike Braun was the Founder and CEO of Meyer Distributing and he learned a thing or two about a balance sheet. He’s joining Newt to discuss, “The Braun Budget: A Plan to Defuse America’s Inflation Bomb and Unleash Prosperity,” which is his proposal to reduce our national debt of $30.58 trillion dollars over 10 years. Find out more at https://www.braun.senate.gov/newsroom/braun-budget

