Episode 442: Charlie Kirk on “The College Scam”

In his new book, “The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth,” Charlie Kirk puts the college industry on trial with a ten-count indictment of why academia has lost all credibility. Newt’s guest is Charlie Kirk, the founder and president of Turning Point USA, the largest and fastest growing conservative youth activist organization in the country. He’s also a #1 New York Times best-selling author and host of “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.