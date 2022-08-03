Episode 443: Can One Man Save the World?

Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter John Ondrasik joins Newt to talk about his new single and video, “Can One Man Save the World?” The song is inspired by the courage of President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine and asks the United States and the world to stand up for the core values of freedom and justice. The video was filmed on location on a Ukrainian battlefield with the Ukrainian Orchestra. John was aided by the non-proft, Save Our Allies. Newt’s guests are John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting and Sarah Verardo, one of the founders of Save Our Allies.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.