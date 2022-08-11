Episode 445: Why Climate Change is ‘Unsettled’

You’ve heard the “facts” before: surging sea levels are inundating the coasts. Hurricanes and tornadoes are becoming fiercer and more frequent. Climate change will be an economic disaster. But according to science, all of these statements are profoundly misleading. Newt’s guest is Dr. Steven E. Koonin. He served as the Undersecretary for Science in the U.S. Department of Energy under President Obama. He is currently a professor at New York University in the Stern School of Business, Tandon School of Engineering and Department of Physics. His book: “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” is out now.

