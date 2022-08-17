Episode 447: FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

On Monday, August 8th, FBI Agents entered former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized what they determined were classified documents. The raid was unprecedented. In the 114 year history of the FBI, they have never gone after a former President of the United States. Was the raid politically motivated? What documents did President Trump have in his possession the FBI could have requested he give back? Why did they feel the need to get a search warrant? Why did they take his passports? What actions will Congress take? Newt’s guest is Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick. He represents Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District. Prior to working in Congress, he spent 14 years serving our country as both an FBI Special Agent and Federal Prosecutor.

