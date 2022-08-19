Episode 448: Supersizing the IRS

This week, President Biden signed into law the “Inflation Reduction Act” which more than doubles the size of the Internal Revenue Service. The Act will grow the IRS to nearly 160,000 total employees, despite a historic border crisis and record numbers of illegal aliens and deadly drugs pouring across the southern border. Newt’s guest is Mark Morgan, Visiting Fellow in the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation. He previously served as Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the Trump Administration.

