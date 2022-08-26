Episode 451: Twitter’s Troubles

In a whistleblower complaint obtained and published by The Washington Post this week, former Twitter security chief Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko alleges the company misled federal regulators and the company’s own board of directors about “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its defenses against hackers, as well as its lax efforts to fight spam. The complaint has potential implications for Twitter’s legal battle with Elon Musk, who is trying to get out of a $44 billion dollar contract to buy the social media platform. Newt’s guest is Jessica Melugin, Director of the Center for Technology and Innovation at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

