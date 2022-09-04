Episode 455: Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

President Biden’s recent announcement to forgive $10,000 dollars of student loan debt for single borrowers making less than $125,000 a year and couples making less than $250,000 a year, has made those with student loan debt grateful for the relief and those who have already paid off their loans and those who never went to college raising questions about fairness. However, we need to better understand the root cause of the student loan debt crisis in America. Newt’s guest is Josh Mitchell. He is a reporter in the London bureau of The Wall Street Journal, and his book: “The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe” is out in paperback now.

