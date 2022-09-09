Episode 456: The Queen and the Prime Minister

On Tuesday, September 13, Queen Elizabeth met with the United Kingdom’s newly elected Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Truss is the third female prime minister in the U.K.’s history and comparisons between her and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher have been made. Then, on Thursday, the Queen passed away at her summer home, Balmoral, in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had been Queen for 70 years, longer than another other sovereign in the history of the United Kingdom.

Newt’s guest is Nile Gardiner. He is the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom and Bernard and Barbara Lomas Fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

