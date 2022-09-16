Episode 459: Folds of Honor Scholarships

Folds of Honor began when Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney was on a flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has provided nearly 44,000 life-changing educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, totaling nearly $200 million dollars. Newt’s guest is Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot with three combat tours in Iraq and PGA Professional. To donate, visit: https://foldsofhonor.org

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.