Episode 460: Are We a Nation of Victims?

Hardship is now equated with victimhood. The pursuit of excellence and exceptionalism are at the heart of American identity, and the disappearance of these ideals in our country leaves a deep moral and cultural vacuum in its wake. But the solution isn’t to simply complain about it. It’s to revive a new cultural movement in America that puts excellence first again. Newt’s guest is Vivek Ramaswamy. He is a successful entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author of Woke Inc. His new book is Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.