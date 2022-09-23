Episode 462: Border Crisis in El Paso, Texas

Over 2.1 million migrants have crossed the U.S. southern border this year. In August alone, there have been 203,597 border encounters. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, said the City of El Paso has had between 1,500 to 1,900 migrants coming into their city per day and 80% of the migrants coming from Venezuela. The City of El Paso and the U.S. border patrol are working together to manage the huge influx of migrants. The City of El Paso is busing migrants to their destination. Over half of the migrants do not have a sponsor or the money to get to their final destination. Newt’s guests are El Paso City Manager, Tommy Gonzalez and Deputy City Manager of Public Safety, Mario D’Agostino.

