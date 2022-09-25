Episode 463: Leader Kevin McCarthy on the Commitment to America

As we approach the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8th, we are facing record breaking inflation, high rates of crime across the country, and huge waves of migrants coming over the U.S. southern border. As one of the architects of the Contract with America almost 30 years ago, Newt believes it’s important for leaders to tell the American people what they stand for. And the Republicans in the House have released the “Commitment to America” which is very clear on what policies Leader McCarthy, and the House Republicans will deliver on if they take over the House in January. Newt’s guest is House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. Part 1 of 2.

