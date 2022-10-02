Episode 466: Russia – Ukraine War

An update on the Russia and Ukraine war. On September 21st, Russia announced it will draft 300,000 reservists to support its military campaign in Ukraine. Russia has lost 5,937 Russian soldiers since the beginning of their invasion. Newt’s guest is George Beebe, former director of the CIA’s Russia analysis and former advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney. He is currently the Director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute. His book, The Russia Trap: How Our Shadow War with Russia Could Spiral into Nuclear Catastrophe is out now.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.