Episode 467: Should We Be Concerned About North Korea?

Should we be concerned about North Korea and Kim Jong-Un’s recent missile launches? On October 4th, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan. The launches mark the 24th time this year that North Korea has conducted missile tests. The missile fired on Tuesday was the first from North Korea to fly over Japan in five years, triggering alarms across Japan’s northern regions. Newt’s guest is David Kang. He is a Non-Resident Fellow at the Quincy Institute and Maria Crutcher Professor of International Relations at the University of Southern California. He is also director of the USC Korean Studies Institute and Vice-Chair of the Political Science and International Relations department.

