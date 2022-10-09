Episode 468: Peter Navarro on Trump’s America

Peter Navarro discusses why he believes President Trump lost the White House in 2020 and how he will win it back in 2024. Peter Navarro is one of only three senior White House officials who remained with President Trump from the 2016 presidential campaign to the end of his term in office. As director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, he served as policy coordinator for the Defense Production Act during the pandemic, and was a principal architect of Trump’s tariff, trade, and “tough on China” policies. His new book, Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back is out now.

