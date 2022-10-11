Episode 469: Digital Madness

What impact have smart phones and social media had on our society? We are struggling with record rates of depression, loneliness, anxiety, overdoses and suicide. And while the COVID pandemic exacerbated the crisis, we were at record levels of psychiatric distress before the pandemic. Newt’s guest is Dr. Nicholas Kardaras. He is the best-selling author of Glow Kids, and he’s joining Newt to talk about his new book, “Digital Madness: How Social Media Is Driving Our Mental Health Crisis – and How to Restore Our Sanity.”

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.