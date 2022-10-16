Episode 471: Dennis Prager on The Rational Bible

Is the Bible, the most influential book in world history, still relevant today?

Dennis Prager believes it remains profoundly relevant, both to the great issues of our day and to each individual life. He is the author of “The Rational Bible” series, and his latest edition explains the Book of Deuteronomy, the fifth book of the Bible. He’s joining Newt to explain how the text relates to the contemporary world. Dennis Prager is the founder of Prager University, the author of nine best-selling books on politics, religion, and happiness. Tens of millions of people watch his videos and millions more listen daily to his nationally broadcast radio show, “The Dennis Prager Show.”

