Episode 472: Bill O’Reilly on “Killing the Legends”

In “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” Bill O’Reilly explores the lives, legacies, and tragic deaths of three of the most famous people of the 20th century: Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and Muhammad Ali. These three icons changed the worlds of music, film, and sports. Newt’s guest is trail-blazing TV journalist Bill O’Reilly, the best-selling author of the Killing series, nearly all of which have become #1 New York Times and national bestsellers and sold almost 19 million copies worldwide.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.