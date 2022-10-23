Episode 473: Tulsi Gabbard on Why She Left the Democratic Party

Tulsi Gabbard was elected to the Hawaii State House of Representatives at the age of 21. As a reservist in the Hawaii Army National Guard, she completed two tours of duty in the Middle East. In 2012, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Hawaii’s second district. She ran for president on the Democratic ticket in 2020. On October 11th she announced she is leaving the Democratic party. Newt’s guest is Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman, former presidential candidate and she’s now campaigning for Republicans leading into the 2022 midterms. Her latest project is her new podcast, “The Tulsi Gabbard Show.”

