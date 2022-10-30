Episode 476: The Faith of Elvis

Ever since Elvis Presley hit the world stage in 1956, he has been a global icon of rock and roll. His enduring fame was just reinforced by Baz Luhrmann’s recent film “Elvis”, a musical biographical film about Presley’s life. Newt’s guest is Billy Stanley, Elvis Presley’s stepbrother. His new book, “The Faith of Elvis: A Story Only a Brother Can Tell” talks about his life growing up with Elvis – and Presley’s Christian faith and its deep influence on his music, films, relationships, commitment to his family and fans, and his love for the Gospel.

