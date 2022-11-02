Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 477: Newt Answers Your Questions
0:00
-25:20

Episode 477: Newt Answers Your Questions

Newt Gingrich
Nov 02, 2022

Newt is joined by his Inner Circle members and he discusses the upcoming midterms in a town hall style meeting.  Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle today at http://newtsinnercircle.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture