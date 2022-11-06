Episode 479: Senator Tom Cotton on “Only The Strong”

In his new book, “Only the Strong: Reversing the Left’s Plot to Sabotage American Power,” Senator Tom Cotton exposes the left’s decades-long plot to sabotage American power and provides a behind-the-scenes look at the dangerous failures of Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and explains what we must do to recover America’s strength. Newt’s guest is Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas. He served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division and in Afghanistan with a Provincial Reconstruction Team. Between combat tours, he served with the 3rd Infantry Regiment (“The Old Guard”) at Arlington National Cemetery. His military decorations include the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Ranger Tab.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.