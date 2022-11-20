Episode 485: “The Peacemaker” – President Ronald Reagan

Every president prior to Ronald Reagan viewed the Cold War as a great power conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. Reagan saw it differently. To him the conflict was a battle of ideas, along with a great power competition. As tensions with Russia rise again over the war with Ukraine, and as the U.S. faces competition with China, what can learn from how Reagan successfully handled the Soviet system and its leadership? Newt’s guest is, William Inboden. His new book, “THE PEACEMAKER: Ronald Reagan, The Cold War, and the World on the Brink” is out now.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.