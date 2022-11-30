Episode 488: Fentanyl Vaccine Breakthrough

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 107,375 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending in January 2022. A staggering 67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Newt’s guest is Dr. Colin Haile. He is a research associate professor in psychology at the University of Houston’s Drug Discovery Institute and author of the new study published in the Journal “Pharmaceutics” titled “An Immunoconjugate Vaccine Alters Distribution and Reduces the Antinociceptive, Behavioral and Physiological Effects of Fentanyl in Male and Female Rats.” In other words, he has developed a fentanyl vaccine which could be a game changer for the opioid epidemic.

