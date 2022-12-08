Episode 491: A Republican Reckoning

On November 30th, Newt wrote a column, “Quit Underestimating President Biden”, in which he said, “conservatives’ hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms.” The column went viral. It was picked up by several news outlets, shared on social media, and even liberal news talk shows discussed it. But Newt’s point was this, as Republicans, we really need think through how we are going to approach the 2024 election and why we fell short of delivering on our ‘red wave’ in November. In this episode, Newt provides his point of view on what we can learn from the 2022 midterm elections results and what it will take for Republicans to win in 2024.

