Episode 492: Miranda Devine on Hunter’s Laptop from the Twitter Files
Episode 492: Miranda Devine on Hunter’s Laptop from the Twitter Files

Newt Gingrich
Dec 10, 2022

The dirty secrets contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop almost derailed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, until the story was suppressed by Big Tech and the left-wing media. Just this week, Elon Musk released new documents that reveal Twitter’s role in the suppression of the story. Newt’s guest is Miranda Devine, author of “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” which was published in November 2021 – and she’s been tracking this story for the New York Post ever since

