Episode 494: The Revolution with Steve Kornacki: An Interview with Newt Gingrich

Newt sat down with MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki for a Bonus Episode of his six-part podcast series, The Revolution with Steve Kornacki. The series recounts the 1994 Republican takeover of Congress and Newt’s rise to Speaker of the House after 40 years of Democratic control. Newt listened to the series and felt that Kornacki and his team did a great job of capturing that pivotal moment in history. Upon listening to the final episode in which a panel of journalists who covered Newt during that period convened to debate his legacy, Newt knew that he wanted to weigh in – and he wants you to hear his interview with Steve Kornacki.

