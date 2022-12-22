Episode 497: Live Better Longer – Secrets of SuperAgers

What do we know about the process of aging? What makes some people age quicker than others? How do we prolong our lives? Newt’s guest is Dr. Nir Barzilai. He is a Professor in the Department of Medicine and the Department of Genetics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is also the Director of the Institute for Aging Research. In the “Longevity Genes Project”, Dr. Barzilai and his team conducted genetic research on more than 500 healthy elderly people between the ages of 95 and 112 and on their children. He is the author of “Age Later: Health Span, Life Span, and the New Science of Longevity.”

