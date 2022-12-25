Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 499: Bishop Barron on Christmas
0:00
-31:59

Episode 499: Bishop Barron on Christmas

Newt Gingrich
Dec 25, 2022

Newt is joined by Bishop Robert Barron, the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and the founder of “Word on Fire” with a special Christmas Day message.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture