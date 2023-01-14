Episode 509: New Alzheimer's Disease Treatment – LEQEMBI

Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced on January 6th that under the Accelerated Approval Pathway the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved lecanemab-irmb, which has the brand name in the United States of LEQEMBITM, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The approval is based on Phase 2 data that demonstrated that LEQEMBI reduced the accumulation of Aβ plaque in the brain, a defining feature of Alzheimer’s disease. Newt’s guest is Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD. He is a behavioral neurologist in the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program and a professor in the Department of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and was one of the leading doctors of the study.

