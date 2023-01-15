Episode 510: The Real Race Revolutionaries

In his new book, “The Real Race Revolutionaries: How Minority Entrepreneurship Can Overcome America's Racial and Economic Divides” Alfredo Ortiz demonstrates how and why minority entrepreneurship offers the best path to racial economic equality. Capitalism and entrepreneurship are the true "anti-racist" forces because they reward merit, not skin color. He explains how only in America can people from any background of any skin color succeed, and uses his own life experience as illustration. Newt’s guest is Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network.

