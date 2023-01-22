Episode 513: Never Forget Our People Were Always Free

In his new book, “Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing”, Ben Jealous draws from his own life lived on America’s racial fault line to deliver a series of gripping and lively parables that call on each of us to reconcile, heal and work fearlessly to make America one nation. Newt’s guest is Ben Jealous. He is the former national NAACP President and current President of People For the American Way, Professor of the Practice at the University of Pennsylvania, and the New York Times bestselling author of “Reach: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading, and Succeeding”.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.