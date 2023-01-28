Episode 514: Stephen Hunter on “The Bullet Garden”

Newt has been an avid reader of Stephen Hunter’s books for many years, following closely the lives of his characters, Vietnam War veteran and sniper, Bob Lee Swagger, his father, Earl Swagger, a legendary marine, and Bob’s son, Ray Cruz. His latest novel, “The Bullet Garden: An Earl Swagger Novel” is out now. Newt’s guest is Stephen Hunter. He has written over twenty novels. He’s the retired chief film critic for The Washington Post, where he won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Distinguished Criticism. He has also published two collections of film criticism and a nonfiction work, “American Gunfight”.

