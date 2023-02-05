Gingrich 360

Episode 518: The 118th Congress
Episode 518: The 118th Congress

Newt Gingrich
Feb 05, 2023

Newt discusses the 118th Congress, Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s agenda, the Commitment to America and the 40 new Republican members of Congress.

