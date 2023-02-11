Episode 519: The American Imperative

What should our global strategy look like in an age of renewed great power competition? And what must America offer to a newly empowered developing world when we’re no longer the only major player? In his new book, “The American Imperative: Reclaiming Global Leadership Through Soft Power”, Dan Runde makes the case for building a new global consensus through vigorous internationalism and judicious use of soft power. Newt’s guest is Dan Runde. He is the senior vice president, director of the Project on Prosperity and Development and the William A. Schreyer Chair in Global Analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

