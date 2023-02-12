Episode 520: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens

In his new book, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens”, New York Times bestselling author Richard Haass calls for bold change. He argues that the very idea of citizenship must be revised and expanded and makes his case for what he considers obligations for American citizens. Newt’s guest is Dr. Richard Haass. He is the president of the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations and an experienced diplomat and policymaker. He has served in the Pentagon, State Department, and White House under four presidents, Democrat and Republican alike.

