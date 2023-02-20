Episode 524: Washington’s Farewell Address

Newt shares one of the most important speeches in the history of the United States, because it sets the stage for our democracy to continue. It was written by President George Washington as his “Farewell Address” and published in Philadelphia’s American Daily Advertiser on September 19, 1796. In 1796, as his second term in office drew to a close, Washington chose not to seek re-election. He knew the precedence he set would be important for future presidents. By stepping down from power, he provided the standard of a two-term limit that would eventually be enshrined in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

