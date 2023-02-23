Episode 525: Baltimore City Schools’ Failure to Educate

The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results, known as MCAP, Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program. Baltimore City’s math scores were the lowest in the state. Just 7% of third through eighth grade students tested proficient in math. Journalist Chris Papst from Fox 45 Baltimore has been leading “Project Baltimore” reporting for years. He and his team combed through the scores of all 150 city schools where the state math test was given and found in 23 Baltimore City schools there were zero students who tested proficient in math. Newt’s guests are Chris Papst, Sinclair’s Fox 45 “Project Baltimore” lead investigative reporter and Jovani Patterson, a parent who is suing the Baltimore City school system for their failure to properly educate students.

