Episode 526: War in Ukraine – One Year Later

It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Putin thought he would easily invade Ukraine and take over the country. Instead, the Ukrainians put up a strong defense, and have fought the Russians at every point. But what will come next? Will there ever be a cease fire? Will Putin ever back down? On this one-year anniversary, Newt’s guest is Victoria Coates. She is the former National Security Council Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Strategic Communications under President Trump and current Senior Research Fellow for International Affairs and National Security in the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.