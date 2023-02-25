Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 526: War in Ukraine – One Year Later
0:00
-38:28

Episode 526: War in Ukraine – One Year Later

Newt Gingrich
Feb 25, 2023

It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Putin thought he would easily invade Ukraine and take over the country. Instead, the Ukrainians put up a strong defense, and have fought the Russians at every point. But what will come next? Will there ever be a cease fire? Will Putin ever back down? On this one-year anniversary, Newt’s guest is Victoria Coates. She is the former National Security Council Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Strategic Communications under President Trump and current Senior Research Fellow for International Affairs and National Security in the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture